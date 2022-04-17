$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in GMS by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GMS by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 174,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

