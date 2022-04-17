$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after purchasing an additional 627,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200,680 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. 1,472,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,967. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

