$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

