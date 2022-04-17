$1.11 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $44,351,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2,036.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.