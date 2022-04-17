$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.95. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.99.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.