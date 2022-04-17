$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,652. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

