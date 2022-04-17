$0.74 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE CL opened at $80.94 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

