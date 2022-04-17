-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

REPL traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 185,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,809. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

