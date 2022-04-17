$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after purchasing an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 635,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 833,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.