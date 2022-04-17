$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

