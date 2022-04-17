-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.74). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

