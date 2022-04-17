$0.42 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

