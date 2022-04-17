$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AJRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $10,667,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.