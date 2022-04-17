$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,837. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $15,703,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,801,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 751,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

