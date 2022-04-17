-$0.32 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $36.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.