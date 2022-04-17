-$0.17 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

Several research firms have commented on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

