$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LINC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.