ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZIP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

