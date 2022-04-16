Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 1.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Shares of RWJ traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

