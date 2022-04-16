Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.74. 1,922,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

