Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $2,290,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $84.76. 16,348,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

