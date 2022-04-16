Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.66. 509,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.33.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

