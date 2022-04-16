Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 179,284 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 277,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 301,596 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.43. 1,737,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,750. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

