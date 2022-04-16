Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 416,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,843. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

