Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,519,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,606,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.14 and a 200-day moving average of $369.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

