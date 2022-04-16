Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $746,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 604,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

