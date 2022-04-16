Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 2.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 627,348 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

