Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $870,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. 1,439,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.38 and its 200 day moving average is $280.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $254.46 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

