Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $344,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

