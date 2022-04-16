Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $236,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,938,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 388,340 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 244,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,637. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

