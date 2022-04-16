Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $205,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,566,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,043,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.