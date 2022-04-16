Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $37.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $985.00. 19,444,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,203,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $926.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.20. The company has a market capitalization of $989.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

