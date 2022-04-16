Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,382 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

