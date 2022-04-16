Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys New Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after acquiring an additional 208,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 541,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 117,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of REGI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

