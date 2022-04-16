Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the year 2021 on a dismal note with fourth-quarter and full-year top-and-bottom-line numbers, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. According to the company, both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted by China VBP in Knees, Hips and S.E.T. product categories. In terms of COVID-related hurdles, the company registered business loss in Q4 due to hospital staffing shortages and the global spread of Omicron. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, Zimmer Biomet, in spite of a difficult business scenario in the fourth quarter, was able to drive continued strong demand and momentum for ROSA robotics line globally. In the entire year, the company more than doubled the number of installed ROSAs versus its cumulative total at the end of 2020.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

