Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,307 shares of company stock worth $8,759,951. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

