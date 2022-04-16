Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $267,980.17 and approximately $740.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.78 or 0.07509147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.13 or 0.99947294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,172,477,719 coins and its circulating supply is 978,823,000 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

