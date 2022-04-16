ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $743,294.86

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $743,294.86 and approximately $46.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00356278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00088363 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00094834 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

