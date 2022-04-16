Zap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $2.72 million and $46,458.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

