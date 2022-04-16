Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coursera (NYSE:COUR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

COUR stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. Coursera has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,783,444 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

