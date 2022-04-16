Zacks Investment Research Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have underperformed the industry in the past month. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other. Webster Financial’s acquisition of Bend Financial will increase the scale of its HSA Bank. Rising fee income is expected to propel top-line growth. Impressive loans and deposits growth supports its balance-sheet strength. Efforts to boost revenues and control costs are likely to drive operational efficiency. Further, the company’s capital-deployment activities are expected to boost shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to the low interest rate environment ails. Unsound liquidity position makes Webster Financial vulnerable to default interest and debt repayments. Also, concentration of loan portfolio can be risky.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.63.

WBS stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

