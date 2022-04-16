Zacks Investment Research Lowers PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 70.35%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

