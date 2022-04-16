Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Get Olympus alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Olympus ( OTCMKTS:OCPNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Olympus (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympus (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.