Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

