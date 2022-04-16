Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,425 shares of company stock worth $79,078. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

