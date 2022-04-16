Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

