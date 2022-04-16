Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Hold

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

HEXO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,679. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HEXO by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HEXO by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 236,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.