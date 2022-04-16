Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GREE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

