Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

EPM stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $772,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

