Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Lovesac posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lovesac by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period.

Shares of LOVE traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 242,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,574. The company has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.